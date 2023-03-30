Mexican president vows ‘no impunity’ for migrants´ fire deaths

MEXICO CITY: Mexico´s president vowed on Wednesday there would be “no impunity” for those found responsible for the death by fire of 38 migrants at a detention centre.

“We will not hide anything and there will be no impunity,” Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily press briefing after the disaster at a detention center near the border late on Monday.

Those found to have been responsible for “causing this painful tragedy will be punished in conformity with the law,” he said. A fire believed to have been started by migrants protesting against their deportation killed at least 38 people in Ciudad Juarez.

Twenty-eight others were injured. The group included people from Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Colombia and Ecuador, Mexican authorities said.

Video surveillance footage, broadcast by several media outlets and authenticated by a government minister, appeared to show guards at the detention centre leaving as flames engulfed a cell with migrants trapped inside.