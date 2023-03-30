Student support

The lack of awareness and understanding of learning disabilities among teachers and parents in Pakistan is a significant barrier to the academic success of many students. There is a need to increase public awareness and education about learning disabilities, their impact on individuals and strategies for supporting students with learning difficulties.
By increasing public education and awareness, providing teacher training and support, and developing policies to support students with learning disabilities, we can ensure that all students have access to quality education.
Bakhtawar Nazir
Sukkur
