Rangers foil arms smuggling bid, arrest two

In an operation, paramilitary Rangers, in collaboration with police, apprehended two suspects involved in arms smuggling. The accused, identified as Mukhtiar and Khan Pervaiz, were transporting a large cache of illegal arms and ammunition from Peshawar to Sukkur, Moro, Hyderabad and Karachi.
The joint operation conducted on the Karachi-Sukkur bypass resulted in the seizure of a 4.223 bore rifle, one 8mm rifle, a Kalashnikov, 9mm pistols, five 30 bore pistols, 1,000 bullets and 28 magazines of various weapons. The weapons were cleverly concealed in secret boxes of a coach. The owner of the coach, Thabit Khan, was suspected to be the mastermind behind the smuggling operation. The coach was also impounded.
