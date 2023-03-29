RDA issues notices to five illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday issued notices to five illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued notices to the owners of five illegal private housing schemes at Dhoke Bhaia Rawat; Chak Beli Khan Road; Ralla Gujrain Chak Beli Khan Road; Mouza Paryal Chak Beli Khan Road; Mouza Dheri Jorian, Rawat Rawalpindi and at Mouza Adiala Road, Rawalpindi. He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal housing schemes and advised the citizens not to invest in unauthorised projects.

The DG had also instructed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal projects and lodge FIRs against the rules violators. He informed that the RDA authorities would also lodge FIRs against the above-mentioned illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action, he added. He informed that RDA would continue its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes without any discrimination. The DG had advised the citizens to check the status of the housing schemes at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk before investment, he added.