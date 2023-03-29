Woman among three dacoits arrested

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Command and Control Centre took swift action and arrested a three-member gang of dacoits.

Dolphin 369 team arrested the gang, including a woman in Punjab Housing Society. Sattokatla Dolphin received a call on 15 emergency and arrested the dacoits. The woman along with her accomplices at gunpoint looted the houses. Weapons were recovered from the woman's handbag.

The accused were identified as Sajida Bibi, Rashid and Adeel. Man found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying on a footpath and informed the police. The body, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

shot dead: A 65-year-old man was shot dead in the Nishtar Colony police area on Tuesday. Some unidentified persons fired shots at a man in the area of Nishtar Colony, as a result of which, the elderly citizen died on the spot while the accused escaped. Reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained. Police shifted the body to the morgue.