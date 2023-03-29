‘Over 1m free flour bags distributed in one week’

LAHORE: A spokesperson for the Punjab government has said a record of more than 1.3 million free flour bags have been distributed by the government in a week and added that a record 1.8 million free flour bags were distributed to the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

He said that the government fully shares the grief of the family of the woman who died in Jahanian. The spokesperson explained that the woman died of a heart attack and not due to a rush. After fainting, the woman was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance, but on reaching the hospital, the 73-year-old woman died of a heart attack, the spokesman added.

The spokesperson said that the implementation of the Ramazan package of Rs53 billion is going on rapidly and noted that more than 100 million people of Punjab will benefit from the free flour scheme. The spokesman said that the Punjab government will give two more bags of 10kg flour each to the citizens in the second phase and the process of free flour distribution will continue till the 25th of Ramazan.

The entire government machinery is active for the fair distribution of free flour and all provincial ministers and secretaries including Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi are visiting the free flour points, he added. The spokesperson maintained that the government fully shares the grief of the family of the woman who died in Jahanian. The spokesperson explained that the woman died of a heart attack and not due to a rush. After fainting, the woman was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance, but on reaching the hospital, the 73-year-old woman died of a heart attack, the spokesman said.