NUST ranked 160 globally, 1 in Pakistan among engineering universities

Islamabad: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Pakistan, has ascended 19 positions in Engineering & Technology to stand at #160 globally, and retained #1 position in Pakistan for the 7th consecutive year as per QS World University Ranking by Subject 2023.
Overall, NUST has stood first in Pakistan across 6 subject areas, including Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Computer Science; Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Civil & Structural Engineering; and Material Science.
NUST currently stands at #334 in the World University Rankings, #67 in Asia University Rankings and #41 in World Young University Rankings, besides being number 1 in Pakistan in all three categories. As a comprehensive university, NUST focuses on an array of disciplines viz., Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Applied Biosciences, Management Sciences, Social Sciences etc., while ensuring quality at all tiers in line with the university's vision to develop as a progressive fourth generation university.
