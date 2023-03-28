Country to progress if institutions remain neutral: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has emphasised that the country could only progress if judiciary, establishment and the election commission should stand neutral, upholding their constitutional duty.

Establishment must expiate for its sin of imposing the governments of PTI and PDM on the country in shape of absolute impartiality from politics in future, he said while talking to the media at Mansoorah on Monday.

It is now clear that establishment, he said, had been bringing all the governments of PDM, PPP and PTI to power, adding people should be given right to elect their representatives as free and fair polls were the solution to the prevailing crises.

He said the PTI, the PMLN and the PPP should talk about their performance instead of making hollow slogans. The fight for self-interest among the three created huge loss, he said, adding the troika was fully responsible for the destruction of economy, poverty, lawlessness and inflation. The leaders of the ruling parties accumulated wealth and made their offshore companies while staying in power as public welfare was never their agenda. He expressed concern over the clear divide in the top court, saying the political parties made every institution controversial.

He said the establishment must seek apology from the nation for its interference into politics and should stay away from the power game in future. He said the JI was not the opponent of the US people but it was against the world order which Washington was willing to impose on the Muslim world and especially on Pakistan. He said the Ummah would never accept any world order as it had its own order in the form of Quran and Sunnah. The JI, he said, was struggling to impose the order of Quran and its entire politics revolved around the objective to transform the country into Islamic welfare state.