Pays to be powerful

March 28, 2023

Our society always protects the powerful, no matter how wrong they are or how many problems they are creating through their activities. Whenever someone from the elite is in trouble, all relevant institutions show leniency or even protect them from accountability.

This has created inequality, unfairness and violence in society. Steps should be taken to overcome this issue in order to build a more equal and peaceful society.

Abbas Otho

Hyderabad