IHC stays recounting in six UCs of Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stayed the recounting process in six union councils of Karachi and sought arguments on the maintainability of the case on March 29.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case against the decision of recounting by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The court also served a pre-admission notice to the ECP for April 29. The court questioned whether the petition was maintainable as it was filed to the IHC instead of the SHC.
The ECP had decided to conduct the recounting in 17 polling stations of the six union councils. The Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib Ameer Raja Arif had submitted a complaint regarding the post-poll alleged rigging in the UCs before the election commission.
