Samba Bank upgrades its system

KARACHI: Samba Bank has modernised its core banking system on the latest release of Temenos Transact with the help of NdcTech, a statement said on Monday.

Samba Bank Limited is a subsidiary of Saudi National Bank (SNB) KSA in Pakistan, offering personal and corporate banking services, including current and savings accounts, loans investments and a host of digital services. The bank serves a sizable customer base and has a branch network across 14 major cities in the country.

The system upgrade is aimed to harmonize its IT infrastructure and speed up digitisation. The flexible, modular, and scalable platform by Temenos is API driven making it capable to fulfil the complex needs of banks and financial institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Tariq Azam, president and CEO (acting), Samba Bank Limited said, “We are pleased to announce that Samba Bank has successfully modernised its core banking platform onto the latest release of Temenos Transact with NdcTech as the strategic partner.”