8kg of oud, 300 litres of fragrances to be used at Prophet’s Mosque

DUBAI: The Saudi General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has supplied 28 kilograms of all-natural oud, along with 300 litres of fragrances and essential oils, to be used at the Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan, local media reported.
Over 1,400 tours are scheduled during Ramazan, where the agency will scent the mosque and worshippers using an array of essential oils like amber, musk, and oud.The Taraweeh prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina have seen a significant turnout of worshippers who perform their prayers in a spiritual setting bolstered by a comprehensive security system from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
