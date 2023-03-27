PSB hikes its facilities charges massively

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) massively increased the charges of its facilities to enhance its revenue after the reduction in federal government’s sports budget, 'The News' learnt on Sunday.

The decision has rung alarm bells among all sports fraternity, especially educational institutions which regularly use these facilities. The sportspeople said they could not bear the high charges, especially during the time of high inflation and recession in the country. “Especially those sportsmen who do not belong to departments cannot bear the new charges at PSB centers,” said one athlete.

As per details the registration fees, registered players membership fee, players’ accommodation charges have been jacked up. The charges have been increased at PSB centres in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. They cover the use of the tartan track, jogging and walking tracks, athletics, squash, football, and all indoor sports and gymnasium facilities.

A PSB office order has been dispatched to all PSB wings, units and coaching centres in different cities for the implementation. According to the revised list, the charges of Jinnah Stadium track and its ground have been increased from Rs8,000 to Rs30,000 per day, for affiliated sports federation and sports bodies. Non-affiliated organizations, departments, private school, colleges and universities would be charged Rs70,000 per day.

Earlier the cost of this facility was Rs15,000 per day. Foreigners and Embassies would be charged Rs20,000 per day for the same place. The fees charges of Liaqat Gymnasium for affiliated bodies and educational institutions have been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. And for other organizations they have been raised from Rs 70,000 increased to Rs 100,000.

The Jinnah Hall, which was earlier free of cost, will now charge Rs 20,000 without AC and Rs 30,000 with AC, for affiliated sports bodies and educational institutions. The same place for the non affiliated units would be charged Rs 30,000 without AC and Rs 50,000 with AC.

Rodham Hall and Hamidi Hall, which were free of cost to the affiliated sports bodies and educational institutions now would be charged Rs 30,000 per day and to the non affiliated units Rs 50,000.