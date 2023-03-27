Collective failure

At the advent of elections, the politicians promise to move mountains for the voters. After the elections, it is as if voters and votes were never part of the power equation in the first place. This happens time and again, and yet, our people always fall for the same old trick. Is our collective amnesia, ignorance and savior complex so powerful that most cannot see the obvious trend? Perhaps switching to a system of direct democracy, where voters vote on each government measure and policy with the state always following their will, will do the trick.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
