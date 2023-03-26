ACE starts action against PTI MNA, minister, two MPAs

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday started action against PTI MNA Javed Iqbal Warraich, ex-provincial minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, MPAs Alamdar Hussain Qureshi and Faisal Niazi.

An ACE spokesman said that PTI MNA Javed Iqbal Warraich was summoned by the establishment on March 24 but he did not appear. He said that ACE issued a final notice to Javed Iqbal Warraich to appear before it on March 27 and if he did not appear, legal proceedings would be completed by registering a case against him.

He further said that Javed Iqbal Warraich illegally constructed two plazas worth billions of rupees in the name of Basheer Mall and First Step Mall. The Garden, Royal City and The Pearl City housing schemes were also illegally approved and these caused a loss of millions of rupees to the public.

The spokesperson further said that the ex-MNA did all the corruption with the connivance of Faisalabad Municipality Chief Officer Azmat Guraya.

The spokesperson said that Punjab former minister for anti-corruption Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak was also summoned on March 30. Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak had illegally occupied government land.

The spokesman further said that PTI MPA Alamdar Hussain Qureshi had also been summoned on March 27. Alamdar Qureshi, with the connivance of officials of the Revenue Department, had occupied land of Irrigation Department through forgery and had sold the government land for millions of rupees to install a petrol pump.