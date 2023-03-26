Hard ceiling

I would request our traders and sellers not to take advantage of the surge in demand during Ramazan by raising prices to levels beyond the reach of most people. Everyone should be able to enjoy Ramazan, not just the well-off.
The government should also set price ceilings for the month to ensure that people do not fall victim to profiteers. If anything, markets ought to be providing discounts to the people, given Ramazan’s strong emphasis on charity.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
