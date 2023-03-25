PMLN senator slams propaganda against army

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Friday that the perpetrators of an organised conspiracy against the Pakistan Army should face justice.

“The army’s meddling in political affairs, the imposition of martial laws, and generals who violated the Constitution have always been criticised. This has been a key source of the current situation, but the PTI has now targeted the Pakistani Army as an institution,” he told a presser at Parliament House.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the existing army chief, who had been targeted before his appointment, is still the object of smear operations.

He responded to a question by saying that the PTI was targeting the army not just within Pakistan but also internationally.

“The protests outside the British prime minister’s residence and other locations were all part of the same plan,” he explained.

He said that letters are being sent to the United Nations and other organisations and that they have hired propaganda agencies.

Senator Siddiqui said that the PTI leaders are reaching out to diplomats in Islamabad to persuade them that the army is violating basic human rights through the government and that the army is to blame for everything that is going on in the country.

Targeting the army as an institution and charging its commander, he claims, is tantamount to gambling with the national defence.

In response to another question, he said that these groups are tampering with national defence, but the current administration is making unwarranted concessions to them. “These elements should be tried as soon as possible,” he stated.