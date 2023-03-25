PSB likely to get new DG within two weeks

ISLAMABAD: Friday’s meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Governing Board has been postponed until April 3 due to the non-availability of Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari.

The establishment of the Election Commission is one of the agenda items of the meeting with a few names already been proposed to oversee federations’ elections. The PSB’s Election Commission is likely to include Barrister Shah Khawar, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, and Yasir Zahoor Abbasi.

The Panel of Adjudicators is are also under consideration with Muhammad Farhat Ullah Khan, Lt Col (r) Hassan Raza and Mr Attaullah being the likely names. The panel will be empowered to look into all disciplinary matters pertaining to sports, athletes and the federations.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has recently directed the PSB to finalise the constitution of the election commission before its formation. ‘The constitution of the election commission is a must before its formation,’ the court said.

The PSB in response approached the court for allowing the commission to conduct the federations’ elections according to the new constitution. But now it has been learnt that the PSB has decided to form the election commission and entrust it with the powers to form its own constitution.

By the time the Board’s meeting takes place, there is all the likelihood that the PSB would have a new director general in place. Names of Shoaib Khoso, Amjad Farooq and Meesaq Arif have already been forwarded to the Establishment Division.

The Establishment Division is expected to forward these names to the prime minister for his approval following which one name will be finalised and a notification will be issued accordingly.