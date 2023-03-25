People urged to pray for resolution of country’s issues

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh Friday urged the people to increasingly supplicate for nation’s riddance from economic trap and security challenges posed by country’s enemies during the holy month of Ramazan which holds special blessings of Almighty Allah.
In a statement, the TI ameer said the Holy month of Ramazan is the ‘spring season’ for accumulating good deeds and reaping rewards.He cited a hadith that says ‘Fasting and the Qur’an will intercede on the behalf of such Muslims on the Day of Judgment, who fast during day and stand for the night prayers, reciting or listening to the Quran, during the of the holy month of Ramazan.’
He expressed deep grief on the loss of life and property in the earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria and Pakistan, saying Almighty Allah tests his faithful by trials and suffering from time to time, and at times Almighty Allah also sends warnings to shake and wake-up nations from their slumber of complacency to mend their ways.He called on Muslims to grab this golden opportunity of the holy month of Ramazan to repent for sins.
LAHORE: Volatility in the international financial markets, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United...
KARACHI: Two brothers among three people lost their lives and about one dozen others, including women, were injured...
PESHAWA: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam khan while taking notice of some unpleasant incidents that took place...
PESHAWAR: Construction of Koto power plant in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would complete at the end of...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday presided over high-level meetings separately to review the crime...
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman said it is necessary to make concerted efforts to achieve goal of a TB-free...