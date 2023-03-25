 
Saturday March 25, 2023
Lahore

Man found dead

By Our Correspondent
March 25, 2023

LAHORE:A 45-year-old man was recovered dead from from Data Darbar police area on Friday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying on Shesh Mahal Road, Data Darbar, and informed the police. Edhi spokesperson said that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The body was shifted to the morgue.