Marching on

The Lahore Resolution paved the way for the creation of Pakistan, which came into being on August 14, 1947. Since then, Pakistan has faced many challenges, but its people have remained resilient and determined.
Today, we can look back with pride at our achievements as a nation, and look forward with hope to a better future for our country and our people. We must revitalize and reawaken our national resolve to stand firm, strong and united and face all our challenges with courage, enthusiasm and determination. Our problems are by no means insurmountable and can be fixed with the right attitude and spirit.
Syeda M Bint-e-Mehmmod
Karachi
