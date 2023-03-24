Body with torture marks found near Super Highway

The body of an abducted man was found in Faqira Goth near the Super Highway on Thursday. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the location and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the man was identified as 27-year-old Syed Farooq Shah, son of Muhammad Tahir Shah.

In the CNIC recovered from the clothes, Nusrat Bhutto Colony was mentioned as the address of the victim. However, when the police reached the address mentioned in the CNIC, the house was closed and the neighbours did not know about any Farooq living there. Police said the body had been shifted to a mortuary after completion of the legal proceedings.

They added that unidentified persons tortured and killed the man after kidnapping, and threw his body at a deserted place. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.