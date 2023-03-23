Punjab ACE probes two ex-MNAs of PTI in corruption cases

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has issued a notice to former member National Assembly Javed Iqbal Waraich belonging to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf for misusing his authority and incurring billions of rupees loss to national kitty.

According to ACE Punjab spokesman, Javed Iqbal Waraich got two plazas - Bashir Mall and First Step – approved from the municipality without paying any fee in Rahim Yar Khan. In addition, he also sought permission for Bashir Garden, Royal Garden and The Pearl City Housing project illegally causing billions of rupees loss to the public exchequer.

Besides, he illegally used the machineries of Rahim Yar Khan Municipality and Tehsil Council Rahim Yar Khan in the development works of his brother’s fields and housing schemes.

Javed Iqbal was also involved in millions of rupees embezzlement with connivance of Faisalabad Municipal Chief Officer Azmat Guraya through supplying petrol to Faisalabad municipality from Al-Mukhtar Petrol Pump, in which, he held stakes.

Meanwhile, the ACE has also started an investigation against the former chief whip of PTI in the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar .

According to ACE Punjab spokesperson, Amir Dogar was accused of receiving kickbacks in a park project constructed in the name of his uncle Shaukat Dogar at a private housing colony. Dogar and the PHA officials were accused of incurring millions of rupees loss to the government.

The News attempted to take the version of both of the accused MNAs but could not establish a contact as their mobiles were switched off.