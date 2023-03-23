Qureshi sees plans to eradicate PTI

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that schemes are being made to eradicate and alienate the PTI, and the masses are witnessing the worst treatment of the party, but it would continue its fight against corruption in the country.

He told a presser at his house here on Wednesday that there were some fresh cases lodged against him, adding the treatment of the PTI is being witnessed by the entire nation. So far, 127 FIRs have been filed against Imran Khan, he said, adding the objective of the cases is to confuse the PTI so that it cannot focus on politics. He said Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence was raised under the guise of a search warrant, which he said, was illegal.

Shah Mehmood said the PTI had evolved into a popular force. He said now objections to his candidature had been made in the nomination documents without any evidence. He said that he was not involved in dynastic politics, but rather in ideological politics. He said the PTI was fighting for Pakistan’s survival.

He said that the PTI had attempted to arrange a gathering before Ramazan but it was denied permission even after the PSL final. He questioned the agenda of the National Assembly and Senate joint session, saying this gathering appears to be about avoiding the election. He said that the meeting’s sole goal was to disqualify Imran Khan and ban the PTI.