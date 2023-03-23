Passport dept official arrested

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested an official of the passport department for allegedly issuing fake passports to Afghan nationals.
An official of the FIA said a raiding party of the agency arrested the assistant director of the passport office in Bannu, Siddiq Akbar. The official said the FIA also arrested an Afghan national Rauf while lodged a case against four accused for involvement in making fake Pakistani documents for foreigners. Six passport officials were arrested from Peshawar recently for issuing fake passports to foreigners.
