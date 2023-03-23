Flour distribution points set up in city

Rawalpindi: The local management has provided best facilities in Mega Centre (‘atta’ sale point) Liaquat Bagh where needy people were getting ‘atta’ free of cost. Total 80,000 needy people have gotten ‘atta’ bags free of cost from different sale points here on Wednesday.

In the city, four ‘atta’ distribution points have been established in Liaquat Bagh, Cricket Stadium Double Road, Naseerabad and Adiala Road. The local government will provide a 10kg bag to each family in a week after checking the computerised national identity cards of people whose income would be less than Rs60,000 per month. The district administration, Rawalpindi has done best arrangements for the public coming to sale points to get ‘atta’ free of cost. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema visited Mega Centre Liaquat Bagh and appreciated the arrangements for public.

The Sub-Registrar and In-Charge Mega Centre Liaquat Bagh Syed Asad Abbas told ‘The News’ that we have established separate counters for men, women and old people where they could get ‘atta’ free of cost with respect. He also said that total 10 mega centres have been established in the district including four in Rawalpindi city while 68 trucking points, where people were getting ‘Atta’ free of cost.

People could get ‘atta’ from 140 utility stores as well, he said. Total 482,000 needy people will get the facility of free ‘atta’ in the province, he claimed. Needy people will get ‘Atta’ free of cost in Ramazan, he said.