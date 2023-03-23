Toxic levels

I am writing to express my concern about the rising levels of air pollution in the major cities of Pakistan. Air pollution has become a serious threat to public health as it is responsible for a number of respiratory illnesses, including asthma, bronchitis, and lung cancer. Children, elderly people, and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. Furthermore, air pollution also has a negative impact on the environment. It contributes to climate change, damages crops and harms wildlife.

It is clear that urgent action needs to be taken to reduce air pollution levels in our cities. The government should consider implementing stricter regulations on industries and transportation, promoting the use of public transportation and promoting the use of renewable energy sources. In addition, individuals can play a role in reducing air pollution by using environmentally friendly products, reducing energy consumption, and walking or cycling instead of driving. It is time for us to take responsibility for our actions and take steps to reduce air pollution.

Huzaifa Nawaz

Karachi