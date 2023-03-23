Increasing poverty

With every passing day, the cost of living is rising, particularly for the middle classes and the poor. Poverty is increasing in the wake of soaring food prices, inflation, high unemployment and major currency devaluation. Unfortunately, there seems to be no respite on the horizon as the IMF deal has not yet been finalized.

The severity of the situation is reflected in the growing reports of suicides in various cities, primarily driven by financial problems. Ironically, we have a Ministry for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety. The horrendous situation speaks volumes about the performance of the ministry.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad