Danish schools to be set up in remote Balochistan areas: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that optimum resources and efforts should be utilised to introduce modern modes of education, including digitisation initiatives, besides imparting the latest training to teachers.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of Teleschool Pakistan App and Google for Education and Digital Continuous Professional Development initiative to further revolutionise the formal education medium in Pakistan.

The prime minister observed that teachers training in the country was not up to the mark, which was unfortunate and cited his experience in the Punjab province.

He said that he had directed for steps to improve the quality of about 40 training centres in the province during his tenure as the chief minister.

The prime minister said that they would also establish a network of Danish schools in the far-flung areas of Balochistan for which huge investments would be made.

He also urged that the educational requirements of the orphaned children should be taken care of. He said imparting the latest education to the young generations should be the goal of life for them.

Appreciating the efforts of the federal minister, ministry and other partners, the prime minister said it was a good day for the education sector of the country as the latest technology would be utilised to further improve the quality of education.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Covid-19 pandemic had provided the world with the opportunity to adopt distance school learning methods, he added.

The minister said under the initiative, six channels were being launched, which would prove a milestone in the education system of the country. He said in Pakistan there were about 22.8 million out-of-school children and resources were not enough to cater to them, adding the recent initiatives would be helpful in covering the needs of these children.