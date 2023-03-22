Nova City organises balloting

Islamabad: The balloting ceremony of Pakistan’s leading housing project Nova City was held. Nova City announced to celebrate this day in a special way, says a press release.

As it is worth mentioning that thousands of orphans are being sponsored by Nova City in Pakistan Sweet Home, and these children hold a special place in the heart of Chairman Nova City Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal, that is why this year This event was celebrated in Pakistan Sweet Home with these especial children.

While Nova City is engaged in serving the country in the housing sector, Nova City management, especially Chairman Nova City Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal, also actively participates in welfare works. The commercial balloting ceremony was officially started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat Rasool Maqbool (peace be upon him). At the beginning of the event, Col. Azmat Corporate Secretary gave a brief introduction about Nova City to the guests. A large number of investors along with people from different schools of thought from local and other cities participated in the grand event.

Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal specially welcomed the distinguished guests from different walks of life. The grand ceremony of commercial balloting was organised by Nova City The main surprise of the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Nova City and the National University for Security Sciences. For the first time in Pakistan, a university campus is going to be built in Nova City, where formal research, inquiry and education on the most important aspects of sustainable security will be done. For the first time in Pakistan, security sciences have been separated at the academic level. Credit goes to Chairman Nova City. National University for Security Sciences in Nova City aims to teach health security, artificial intelligence, cyber security, information security, robotics, economic security, transportation and logistics as well as environmental security in the country.

Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal also presented a shield of appreciation to Chairman SOS Foundation Kanwar Muhammad Tariq. Addressing the ceremony, Patron inChief Pakistan Sweet Home Zamarud Khan specially thanked Chairman Nova Group Chaudhary Junaid Afzaal for always showing so much love and compassion to the children of Pakistan Sweet Home. It should be noted that Nova City is the nearest modern style housing project to New Islamabad International Airport, in which all the needs of the citizens have been taken care of.

Speaking to the dignitaries, Chairman Nova City said that Nova City will provide the local community with modern lifestyle and world-class residential facilities. Chairman Nova Group Chaudhry Junaid Afzaal reiterated Nova’s commitment to bring change in the real estate sector in Pakistan. The highlight of the event was the MoU signing ceremony between Nova City and the National University for Security Sciences, where commercial plots were drawn and the lucky members were announced. Natasha Hussain hosted the event along with Taranjeet Singh. In the end, country’s famous singers Sehar Gul Khan and Farhan Saeed unleashed their vocal magic and gave a wonderful performance which added to the excitement of the event and the children of Pakistan Sweet Home, the audience, were thoroughly entertained.