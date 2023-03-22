 
Wednesday March 22, 2023
National revival

March 22, 2023

It is indeed ironic that as we approach yet another Pakistan Day, our country seems more divided than it has been in years. Only the sanctity of the constitution and adherence to it by individuals, groups and institutions can bring a turnaround. The spirit that motivated the political struggle for the creation of Pakistan must be revived.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore