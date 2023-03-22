National revival

It is indeed ironic that as we approach yet another Pakistan Day, our country seems more divided than it has been in years. Only the sanctity of the constitution and adherence to it by individuals, groups and institutions can bring a turnaround. The spirit that motivated the political struggle for the creation of Pakistan must be revived.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
Now that the attempt to arrest Imran Khan has fizzled out, due to the resistance put up by his supporters, the...
The International Criminal Court recently issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing...
In 2022, the monsoon rains caused huge damage and disruptions in Karachi. The people faced problems with traffic,...
ChatGPT presents a great threat to human creativity and independent thinking, particularly for students. Why should...
March 23, Pakistan Day, celebrates the adoption of the Lahore Resolution and the decision to create an independent...
If the detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran holds, one of the greatest benefits could be the cessation of hostilities...