March 23, Pakistan Day, celebrates the adoption of the Lahore Resolution and the decision to create an independent Muslim nation in the subcontinent.
As we celebrate the sacrifices and resolve of our founding fathers we should also seek to infuse our acrimonious and fatalistic politics with the same spirit of unity under a common purpose and sacrifice for the greater good.
Aysha Ali
Karachi
