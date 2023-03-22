 
Wednesday March 22, 2023
Newspost

Pakistan Day

March 22, 2023

March 23, Pakistan Day, celebrates the adoption of the Lahore Resolution and the decision to create an independent Muslim nation in the subcontinent.

As we celebrate the sacrifices and resolve of our founding fathers we should also seek to infuse our acrimonious and fatalistic politics with the same spirit of unity under a common purpose and sacrifice for the greater good.

Aysha Ali

Karachi