Poverty-stricken man commits suicide

LAHORE: A 23-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in the Mustafabad area Monday. Reportedly, the victim was frustrated due to his poor domestic conditions. On the day of the incident, he hanged himself with a ceiling fan and claimed his life. Police removed the body to morgue.

FOUND DEAD: Two men were found dead under suspicious circumstances from roadside. The first case was reported in Garden Town where a passerby spotted a victim lying in an unconscious condition near Gulzar Underpass and alerted police. A team reached the spot on information and shifted the victim to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The other 40-year-old victim was recovered from Naseerabad. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old unidentified man was found dead dumped into a drain on Canal Road. A passerby spotted the victim in the drain and alerted police. Rescue team reached the spot on information and shifted him to Jinnah Hospital. However, the victim was pronounced dead. Police removed the body to morgue.