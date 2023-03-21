Hospitals informed about corona, dengue situation: secy

LAHORE: Special Secretary Operations, Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Shoaib Jadoon Monday chaired a meeting of Dengue Experts Advisory Group (DEAG) and Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG).

Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Prof Dr Tanveer ul Islam, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Additional Technical Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Younis, Director Licensing Punjab Healthcare Commission, Dr Anurjan Janjua, Director Department of Specialised Care Arif, Deputy Secretary Operations Dr. Syed Bakhtiar and other officers attended the meeting.

Special Secretary Health Shoaib Jadoon made a detailed review of the situation of corona and dengue throughout the province during the meeting and received briefing from relevant officers in this connection.

Jadoon said the heads of all government teaching hospitals of Punjab have been informed about the situation of corona and dengue. The situation of corona and dengue is being reviewed regularly throughout the province.

The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has issued guidelines relating to dengue in the light of DEAG recommendations. Meanwhile, postgraduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Monday said face mask is an essential measure against coronavirus.

Addressing the participants of the coronavirus awareness walk, Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said first of all health professionals should protect themselves from diseases and ensure full implementation of the guidelines issued by NCOC.

The walk was organised at the Lahore General Hospital by the Allied Health Professionals Association. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, President Junaid Mayo, General Secretary Mazhar Shah, and Chairman Saleem Sahi, a large number of staff members, nurses and paramedics attended the walk. The participants were carrying placards relating to the prevention of coronavirus disease.

The PGMI Principal said during the coronavirus epidemic, according to the policy of the Punjab Health Department, free treatment and diagnostic facilities were provided to 35,000 patients. He said Allied Health Professionals are an important part of the medical system who perform their duties alongside doctors in the treatment of patients and their services cannot be ignored. He said the President of Allied Health Professionals LGH Junaid Mayo and other officials have proved their sense of responsibility by organising the walk to raise awareness in the medical community about preventive measures regarding coronavirus disease. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam and officials of the Allied Health Professionals Association distributed face masks among the people.

The MS asked the medical staff to perform their duties with more national responsibility and follow preventive measures with national unity and enthusiasm to avoid the new variant of coronavirus and play their role to raise awareness among people.