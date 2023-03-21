Pakistan Day Rehearsal for flypast, joint parade of armed forces begins

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force started on Monday the rehearsal of flypast in connection to the joint parade of country’s armed forces to be held on March 23 in the federal capital.

Fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force, F-16 and JF-17, will continue the rehearsal on March 21 and 22, and demonstrate the country’s military air defence capabilities during Pakistan Day parade ceremony in front of the President House.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu will attend the Pakistan Day Parade.

President Alvi will address the parade. The military band of Pak Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy will enthral the audience through the tunes of national anthem and national songs.

Though the armed forces have scaled down the celebrations in view of prevailing economic woes, the Pakistan Day parade will contain all important features. The duration of the parade will last only for one-and-a-half hour instead of regular duration of three hours.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) will send the invitation of the ceremony to all retired and serving army officers, foreign ambassadors, members of parliament and members of cabinet. President Arif Alvi will attend the civil awards ceremony after the Pakistan Day parade.