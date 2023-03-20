Tour arranged for students to promote eco-tourism, cultural preservation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) organised a tour for the students of Government Postgraduate College, Timergarah, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore the rich history and natural beauty of the province.

The tour included a visit to the Buddhist Complex in Takhtbhai, a UNESCO world heritage site renowned for its historical artifacts, and the scenic Khanpur Dam, a popular tourist attraction, said a press release.

Over 50 students from different classes of Government Postgraduate College, Timergarah, were part of the entourage.

The tour was supervised by the staff, including the principal Akbar Khan, Professor Ghulam Zahid Jan, lecturers Kaleemullah, Mukhtiar Hassan, Ihteshamul Haq, Mohammad Rahim, KPCTA Deputy Manager Media Mohammad Saad, tour guide Mohammad Saeed Khan and other officials from KPCTA.

The students were provided with detailed information on the historical artifacts of Takhtbhai by research officer Ehsan Javid Tanoli, who shared his expertise on the site’s rich cultural heritage.

The students are amazed by the site’s magnificent architecture, which dates back to the Gandhara period and showcases the influence of ancient Greek and Buddhist styles.

After exploring the Buddhist Complex in Takhtbhai, the students went to the Khanpur Dam.

Upon their arrival at the dam, the students marveled at the dam’s crystal-clear waters surrounded by lush green hills and picturesque landscapes.

As part of the tour, the students actively participated in a cleanliness campaign to preserve the natural beauty of the province’s tourist sites and promote eco-tourism.

The campaign mainly focused on the Khanpur Dam site and aimed at raising awareness among tourists and students alike about the importance of preserving tourist attractions.