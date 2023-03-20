Over 3kg hashish seized, 5 arrested

MARDAN: Police recovered over 3kg hashish and arrested five persons in the district on Sunday.
A police spokesman said that on the directive of the district police officer, more than 2kg of hashish was recovered from one accused and some quantity of ice drug was seized from another accused in the city.
One accused identified as Hazrat Khan was arrested in Takhtbhai area and 310 grams of ice recovered from him while another proclaimed offender was arrested in Saroshah area of the district. Meanwhile, one person was arrested in Chura area and almost 1kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.
