Experts call for National Nutrition Policy

Rawalpindi : Nutrition and dietetics experts emphasized the need for the formulation of a National Nutrition Policy to raise awareness among the masses regarding the significance of nutrition and its impact on the health of present and future generations.

The experts were speaking at a seminar, organized by the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Department of Nutrition & Dietetics here at its PWD Campus on Sunday to celebrate “March Nutrition Month” being celebrated across the world with the theme “Fuel for the Future.”

Head of Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at NUMS Dr. Abdul Momin Rizwan in his remarks said it was imperative to have National Nutrition Policy (NNP) for a country like Pakistan as it was facing the triple burden of malnutrition including over nutrition, under nutrition and hidden hunger (micro nutrient deficiencies) which were extremely common in the country. These issues can be addressed through NNP which will be executed at the national and provincial levels with clear guidelines and goals. He said some good work in bits and pieces, was being done in the public and private sectors but that was not yielding desired results to root out malnutrition.

Shahid Fazal, a nutrition expert and Regional Advisor at Nutritional International, an international Non-Governmental Organization said that a consensus on NNP among the provinces was necessary for the formulation of such policy to ensure uniformity in its implementation at the provincial level as well as to achieve the set goals to tap the actual potential of Pakistani children.

Dr. Umar Farooq of NUMS said if the available data was analyzed, 50 per cent of Pakistan’s population would be found to have some sort of nutrient deficiencies. He said unstoppable urbanization and reduction in the production areas in the country would increase food security and non-communicable diseases. The problem of malnutrition with its many facets needs to be tackled at the national level.

Ch. Faiz Rasool, a Senior Policy Advisor at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) said that under the chairmanship of the planning commission, some policy work had started and GAIN was also helping them to chalk out NNP which was expected to be finalized this year. Once formulated, NNP would be put up to the Council of Common Interest for approval which would give it acceptance and recognition at the national level, said Faiz Rasool. He called for the inclusion of the youth as well as the implications of climate change in the Food Security Policy for ensuring its success. He said there was some work going on to include nutrition subjects at the grassroots level as some educational institutions had offered nutrition-related subjects.