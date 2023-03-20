Transcending fantasy: Jamal Shah’s paintings on display

LAHORE: An exhibition of Jamal Shah’s paintings was held this weekend at Zulfi’s Art Gallery, 912 R1, Main Boulevard, Johar Town, opposite Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The exhibition will continue till March 30.

Almost akin to a Swiss knife, Jamal Shah manifests surefire ability to express emotion equitably in acting, film direction, script and song writing, music, singing and painting. Shah’s passion for painting, honed over four decades, continues to deliver the artist’s cerebral vision and psychedelic fantasy which stems from the daunting psychosocial milieu. Sensitivity to human suffering and growing challenges of economics and disease, have inevitably transformed Shah’s perception.

The artist condemns psychological mistreatment of masses. Metaphorically, one such abuse is a stressful physical punishment primarily in educational institutions on students by teachers, called ‘Murgha’.

Browsing through history one can find semblance of Shah’s work with that of Francisco Goya who was a perceptive viewer of the world around him, and his art responded directly to the milieu charged with turbulent events.

Destined to devote himself to philanthropic services as Head of ArtAid, a humanitarian organisation, Shah has conducted numerous charitable activities during national calamities and natural disasters. ArtAid distributed essential grocery items such as, flour, cooking oil, sugar, medicines, disinfectants etc. Yet another remarkable initiative of Shah was the launching of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan in November 2017 by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The concept behind the CPEC Cultural Caravan was to engage a diverse group of artists from all strands of art and culture to embark upon a journey along the Silk Route to document and reflect upon the cultural diversity of the region. The cultural excursion was composed of diverse groups of Pakistani and Chinese artists, musicians, dancers, photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers.

The Caravan’s journey culminated in a grand showcasing of the outcome of the historic activity in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. —M Saeed Kureshi, an art critic and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz.