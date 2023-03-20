Provision of free flour: Naqvi warns officials against negligence

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi himself came into the field under the Special Ramazan Relief Package of the federal government and the Punjab government for the monitoring and provision of free-of-cost flour programme.

The chief minister made a surprise visit to an established centre at the Model Town school for free provision of flour here on Sunday and reviewed verification process of the citizens coming to get free flour and provision of flour.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired from men and women present at the centre and asked them about facing various problems with regard to provision of free flour. The chief minister issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner on the spot to redress complaints of the citizens with regard to provision of free flour.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the verification process of citizens for provision of free flour in a short span of time. He added that long queues of people should not be made and the whole process should be completed at the earliest.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that this is a noble gesture and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Even the administration remained unaware about surprise visit of the chief minister to the Model Town School Centre.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister also visited Anjuman-e-Sulemania Children Home and reviewed facilities for the needy and shelterless children at the Children Home. He inquired from the children about the facilities being provided in the Children Home. He went inside the rooms of the children and asked from them about curricular and co-curricular activities. Mohsin Naqvi directed medical examination of all the children from the doctors of Children’s Hospital. He stated that he visited Children Home few days earlier also and felt highly remorseful after seeing plight of the children there. He remarked that he felt pleased over improvement in the facilities of children being provided in the Children Home now.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) instructed to show love and affection with the children, adding that practising the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in its true spirit is a matter of great honour and pride for all of us. The chief minister while talking with the children remarked that taking care of them from every aspect was a foremost responsibility of the Punjab government.