‘West Bank attack on German tourists a case of mistaken identity’

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians who attacked German tourists in Nablus had feared they were Israeli forces, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority security services said on Sunday, stressing they have “zero hostility” towards Germany.

The two tourists drove on Saturday through central Nablus, a city in the north of the occupied West Bank, when they came under attack. “A group of young men... hurled stones at a civilian car with Israeli licence plates,” a local Palestinian security official said on condition of anonymity. Germany´s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, said on Twitter: “A mob attacking tourists because they don´t like their licence plate is disgusting and cowardly.”