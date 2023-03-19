NAB drops inquiry against Amir Muqam over lack of evidence

Amir Muqam, adviser to the Prime Minister, receiving a gift from Chairman APCEA at Pakistan Gems, Jewelry and Mineral Exhibition on March 6, 2023. INP

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Peshawar, has closed an inquiry into the allegations of assets beyond known sources of income against Amir Muqam, adviser to the Prime Minister, due to lack of credible evidence.

The decision to close the inquiry was made on the findings of the final inquiry report and recommendations of the authority’s executive board, which stated that there was a lack of cogent evidence to pursue the case further.

According to a notification, the NAB chairman approved the closure of the inquiry.

Reacting to it, Muqam thanked Allah and condemned the former government of for lodging baseless cases against opponents.