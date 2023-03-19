Pemra bans live coverage of rallies, public gatherings

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Saturday prohibited the live coverage of any rally or public gathering, stating a ban has been imposed on coverage of any party, person, or organisation.

According to the Pemra, the ban has been imposed on any procession or rally being staged today at the judicial complex in Islamabad.

In an advisory issued on Saturday titled “Prohibition order on live coverage under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance 2001,” the electronic media regulator stated that it has been observed with concern that satellite TV channels are showing live footages/images of a violent mob, attacks on police and law enforcing agencies.

“Such footages/images were seen on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore, wherein a violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles. The live telecast of such footages on different satellite TV channels created chaos and panic among the viewers and police.” The Pemra letter said that such activism by the mob not only jeopardises the law and order situation but also makes public properties and lives vulnerable.

The airing of such content violates a judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, it added.

“The competent authority while exercising powers vested under Section 27(a) of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits live/recorded coverage of any kind of rally, public gathering, procession by any party, organisation and individual, etc. for today i.e. March 18, 2023 including from the judicial complex, Islamabad.”

The regulator warned that in case of non-compliance, the license shall be suspended under Section 30 (3) of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, without any show cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law.