AFP to hold talent hunt competitions on March 21

KARACHI: In order to pick talented athletes for future national duty, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) will hold talent hunt competitions at Punjab Stadium, Lahore on March 21.

The Under-20 and Under-18 athletes from across the country have been invited to participate in the competitions.

“The best athletes will be considered for participation in upcoming international competitions and national training camps,” the AFP said in a press statement on Saturday.

The Under-18 boys events are 100m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, long jump, high jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw. The under-18 girls events are 100m, 400m, long jump, high jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw.

Under-20 boys can compete in 100m, 400m, 1500m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, high jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw. The Under-20 girls can feature in 100m, 400m, 800m, 100m hurdles, long jump, high jump, discus throw, shot put and javelin throw.