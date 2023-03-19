Shaheen praises his players for performing under pressure

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi declared their HBL PSL final win a fantastic achievement and result of great team work.

In post-match comments, he said that it turned out to be a very interesting final as both the teams fought well but they were confident of win. “We kept our nerves and finally won.

“Multan played quite well but as David Wiese gave an early breakthrough, Rashid responded at the right moment,” he said and added that he always intended to perform for the team in difficult time and it was the day.

Shaheen stated that he was able to hit perfect shots when the team required the most and later kept the right length to get wickets.

He further stated that it was the prayers of his parents that he performed to that level while the team management supported all the members to the fullest.

Shaheen further said: “We got off to a good start. But there are always turning points.

“We had many options with the ball - 8 or 9 options,” he added.

He also gave credit to Zaman Khan for keeping his nerves under pressure. “Credit to Zaman for the way he finished it off. Message to the team was that one wicket would bring us back."

Meanwhile, the losing team captain Mohammad Rizwan said that they planned to maintain the run-rate right from the start and were successful in their planning. “But Rashid Khan took the match away with two wickets. We were still in the game by the 19th over. Khushdil and Abbas did a magnificent job but winning and losing is part of the game,” he added.

“The way we were going it looked like we would get there easily. But their bowling did exactly what they are known for. It's cricket, it happens," he said.

Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman said: “Pitch wasn't like we initially expected. We thought it would come on nicely, but it was helping pacers a bit. We left a few runs out there, but with our bowling 175 is good.”

Ihsanullah was declared the player of the tournament.

Qalandars fast bowler Zaman Khan said: “My heart was pounding in the last over but my captain gave me a lot of confidence and he told me to try my best and don't fear failure. I knew batters are anticipating yorkers so I bowled a few slower ones as well. Credit goes to our management who give us free hand and back us to give our 100 percent on the field.”

Their all-rounder David Wiese said: “I am pretty exhausted, so many emotions going through in the last two overs, momentum switching from one way to another. It doesn't help when 30000 people are screaming, but I think the team that stays calm wins the game and we had to stay calm and relaxed. I am still enjoying the game, and I will keep playing until I can.”

Top-order batsman Abdullah Shafique said: “The credit goes to the team management, the captain and all the players because we put in a lot of effort and we got the reward by getting the PSL trophy. There is pressure in a final and there is pressure to defend the title as well but our supported us a lot and I consider myself lucky to play for Qalandars.”

Their wicketkeeper Sam Billings said: “That's what T20 cricket is all about, good pitch, what a game of cricket! My first experience of cricket in Pakistan and the noise today is something I haven't experienced in a long time. Two of the best teams rightly made it to the final and what a game of cricket. The wicket of Rilee Rossow was a big moment, and Pollard's catch was another, it was a roller coaster so you just got to stay calm and bowl those yorkers. It's been amazing to be part of this group.”

Score Board

Qalandars won the toss

Lahore Qalandars Innings

Mirza c Khushdil b Ihsanullah 30

Fakhar c Usman b Usama 39

Abdullah c Rossouw b Anwar 65

Sam † b Usama Mir 9

Ahsan lbw b Usama Mir 0

Sikandar b Khushdil Shah 1

Shaheen Shah (c) not out 44

David Wiese not out 2

Extras: (lb 2, w 8) 10

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 10.00 200/6

Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Mirza Baig, 4.6 ov), 2-95 (Fakhar Zaman, 11.2 ov), 3-111 (Sam Billings, 13.4 ov), 4-111 (Ahsan Hafeez, 13.5 ov), 5-112 (Sikandar Raza, 14.1 ov), 6-178 (Abdullah Shafique, 18.4 ov)

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 2-0-24-0, Anwar Ali 4-0-46-1, Ihsanullah 3-0-37-1, Abbas Afridi 4-0-38-0, Kieron Pollard 2-0-18-0, Usama Mir 3-0-24-3, Khushdil Shah 2-0-11-1

Multan Sultans Innings

Usman b Wiese 18

Rizwan (c)† c Wiese b Rashid 34

Rossouw b Rashid 52

Kieron c Fakhar b Shaheen Shah 19

David c Wiese b Shaheen 20

Khushdil run out (Wiese/Shaheen ) 25

Anwar Ali b Shaheen Shah 1

Usama c Haris b Shaheen 0

Abbas Afridi not out 17

Extras: (b 2, lb 7, w 4) 13

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 9.95) 199/8

Did not bat: Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Usman Khan, 3.3 ov), 2-105 (Rilee Rossouw, 10.3 ov), 3-122 (Mohammad Rizwan, 12.4 ov), 4-146 (Kieron Pollard, 15.3 ov), 5-160 (Tim David, 17.1 ov), 6-166 (Anwar Ali, 17.5 ov), 7-166 (Usama Mir, 17.6 ov), 8-199 (Khushdil Shah, 19.6 ov)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah 4-0-51-4, Zaman 4-0-33-0, Wiese 4-0-31-1, Rashid Khan 4-0 26-2, Rauf 4-0-49-0

Result: Qalandars won by 1 run

Player of the match: Shaheen Shah

Umpires: Alex Wharf, Rashid Riaz