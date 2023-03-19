Contractors’ association office-bearers sworn in

BARA: A senior government official administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Khyber Contractors Association here on Saturday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at a hotel. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Engineer Communications and Works Engineer Zulfikar Ali was the chief guest, who administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the association.

Khyber Contractor Association President Khyal Jan Afridi, General Secretary Musa Khan Afridi, Umar Akbar Afridi and others shed light on the problems of the contractors.

Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafique Sher Afridi, All Tribal Contractors President Zahir Jan, Laeeq Marjan, Badshah Khan, Hashim Khan Afridi, Saim Khan while a large numbers of elders and locals people participated in the ceremony. Zulfiqar Ali said that he was aware of the problems of the contractors and would try to solve them on priority basis.

He said the contractors from Khyber district had always cooperated with the government. The official maintained the contractors played an important role in the development of the country. “Despite the

country’s economic problems, they are working in tough conditions,” Zulfiqar Ali said.