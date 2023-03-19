Training for ‘Humraaz’ kicks off

Islamabad : As many as sixty postgraduate students have attended a training session on the upcoming mental health helpline ‘Humraaz’ to provide common people with access to mental health services.

According to the details, the federal government is fast completing all necessary work to launch this helpline in the coming week. The medical practitioners who are being given training will not only provide consultancy on the telephone but also allow the people to get appointments with them to confidentially share issues they face in their routine life. The application titled ‘Humraaz’ will give access to citizens to reach authorities in case of suicidal thoughts or a mental health emergency. Government servants who feel overwhelmed can also confidentially talk about the pressures they face and seek assistance. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health are collectively developing it under the PM’s Strategic Reforms Unit.

The federal government will also establish an appropriate certification and licensing system for psychologists and psychiatrists. By using this tool, it will be able to obtain facts more precisely rather than depending solely on rumours. An official has said, “Launching an app to help anyone struggling with any type of issue related to mental health will prove to be a milestone in the way of emphasizing the importance of mental heath.” “The notion that it will be accessible to literally everyone and everywhere will help those who are aware that they need help but feel hesitant to reach out to someone.