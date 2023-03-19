CM orders completion of Data Darbar extension project before Urs

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to complete the Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA) Shrine extension project before the Urs of great saint. He stated that the system of Langar Khana of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA) will be made of an international standard adding that there was also a need to improve the quality of Langar.

An agreement for the extension of the Shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA), also known as Data Darbar, with the cooperation of Madina Foundation has signed at the CM Office here on Saturday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chairman Data Darbar Religious Affairs Committee & Federal Minister Finance Ishaq Dar were guests of honour at the agreement signing ceremony. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made a special prayer after the signing ceremony.

According to the agreement, the Madina Foundation will undertake extension of the corridors & (Ghulam Gardish) around the Shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh (RA) and Rs16 crore approximately will be incurred on the project.

The capacity of visitors will be increased from three thousand to five thousand in the corridors and of Ghulam Gardish with the completion of the project.

Nespak will perform its services as a consultancy firm. Comfort and ease will be created for the visitors with the expansion of corridors of Data Darbar. Federal Minister Ishaq Dar stated that he thanked Allah Almighty that he was granted an opportunity to witness signing agreement of the extension of Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA) Shrine adding that facilities for the visitors will be enhanced with its extension. Secretary Auqaf gave a briefing about the project to Chief Minister and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Provincial Minister Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Mian Rasheed of Madina Foundation, Aslam Tareen, Secretary Auqaf, Chairman Pakistan Ruet-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and other officials were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to remove containers from the roads of Lahore immediately. CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the citizens should not feel any sort of discomfort in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the police and the district administration should resolve problems of the citizens at the earliest and also ensure traffic flow of the Canal Road.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday. Chief Minister visited different sections including TB Lab and Drug Testing Labs. He also visited surveillance centre. Chief Minister handed over keys of 98 ambulances under Rural Health Ambulance Service to the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Doctor Jamal Nasir. Chief Minister handed over 300 ultrasound machines to the 24/7 Basic Health Centres. Free ultrasound facility will be provided in the Rural Health Centres through 300 ultrasound machines.

Chief Minister announced to celebrate Health Week from the March 20 across Punjab. Screening of people will be done in the District and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals, Rural and Basic Health Centres during Health Week. Special camps will be set up for free medical examination.

Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) and Health Radio Station. Government hospitals system will be digitalised after the construction of HISDU. Chief Minister gave ISO Certification to Doctor Farooq Ahmed Project Director of Punjab Aids Control Programme.

Chief Minister launched Electronic Medical Record Programme for the 2 thousand basic Health Centres across Punjab and also launched Anaesthesia Management System for the Tehsil Headquarter hospitals. Chief Minister was informed during the briefing that five DTL of Health Department has attained ISO Certified and four WHO Pre-Qualified Certification.

Chief Minister lauded the services of Provincial Health Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir and Secretary P&SHC department Ali Jan Khan for introducing WHO Certification DTL in the Health Department and Digital System. Chief Minister also reviewed the performance of TB Control and Hepatitis Control Programmes.

Chief Minister was given briefing by the Provincial Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir and Secretary P&SHC Ali Jan Khan about HISDU, Radio Station, Rural Ambulance Service and other programmes. Secretary Information and other officials were also present on the occasion.