ACP opens branch in District Central

A branch of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) was inaugurated in District Central of Karachi on Saturday.

The inauguration was performed by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori. Notable personalities present on the occasion included former University of Karachi vice chancellor and poet Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, ACP President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, veteran actor Munawwar Saeed and District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem.

Tessori said the ACP had proved to be an excellent platform for promotion of arts and culture of Pakistan.

He added that even during the difficult times, the ACP contributed extensively to revival of hustle and bustle of the city. The governor also praised the Arts Council for discovering and mentoring new artistic talents.

Tessori was of the view that the Arts Council in District Central would prove to be an invaluable gift for the residents of the district and adjoining areas. He also praised the ACP president and his team for their services for the promotion of arts.

He said District Central had been home to many distinguished men of letters belonging to Karachi. He appreciated the fact that the ACP had started setting up its branches in the city.