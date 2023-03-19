CITY PULSE

Breaking open

ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Fizza Saleem. Titled ‘Breaking open’, the show will run at the gallery until March 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

In the Realms of Fantasy

Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works

by Muhammad Zubair. Titled ‘In the Realms of Fantasy’, the show will run at the gallery until March 25. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.

Timeless Expressions

The ARTCITI is hosting a solo exhibition, titled Timeless Expressions, featuring hand-made gold-plated semi-precious stone jewellery, metal sculptures with semi-precious stones, and paintings by Shakil Ismail. The show will continue from March 20 till March 23. For more information, contact +9221-35250495 or +9221-35250496.

Moving to Stand Still

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Maryam Rahman. Titled ‘Moving to Stand Still’, the show will run at the gallery until March 22. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Glacial Movements and the Ghaib (Unseen)

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the Pak Khawateen Painting Club and the Lumens Studio. Titled ‘Glacial Movements and the Ghaib (Unseen)’, the show will run at the gallery until March 24. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Affordable Luxury

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdullah MI Syed, Abid Aslam, Adeel uz Zafar, Amber Arifeen, Asif Ahmed, Cyra Ali, Dua Abbas Rizvi, Faizan Riedinger, Farhat Ali, Marium Agha, Masood A Khan, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Atif Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Noman Siddiqui, RM Naeem, Sadaf Naeem, Scheherezade Junejo, Syed Faraz Ali and Zahid Mayo. Titled ‘Affordable Luxury’, the show will run at the gallery until March 31. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Wayfarers of the Last Night

An art show titled ‘Wayfarers of the Last Night’ featuring works by artists Farida Batool and Masoom Syed will start at the Canvas Art Gallery on Tuesday, March 21. Both the artists have exhibited their works extensively, both locally and internationally, and hold years’ worth of teaching and research experience at notable educational institutions in Pakistan and abroad. The show will continue till March 30, excluding Sundays. Call 021-35861523 from more information.

A Timeless Tale

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Maryam Baig, Farah Anwer and Qasim Bugti. Titled ‘A Timeless Tale’, the show will run at the gallery until March 24. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.

Soormion

The Sindh Culture Department is hosting an art exhibition to celebrate the existence of women’s narratives. Titled ‘Soormion: The Women Artists of Sindh’, the show will run at the Sambara Art Gallery from March 20 to March 22. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.